Royal Rumble 2025 will be the first Big Four WWE premium live event of the year, and the main show will include tons of festivities. Many of the major shows held by the WWE feature former wrestlers or personalities in meet-and-greet sessions on the weekend before the event, and one such session is scheduled ahead of the upcoming WWE PLE.

Royal Rumble 2025 will be no different, as WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus recently announced that she will be doing her first-ever signing in Indianapolis, a day ahead of the show on Friday, January 31. “Tickets and time https://trishstr.com/40Azwuk. Excited to do my FIRST-EVER signing in Indy! (How crazy it’s the first time?!) #Trish25 @Fanatics @WWE. Can’t wait to see you!”

Taking place at the Indianapolis Convention Center during the Royal Rumble 2025 weekend, multiple WWE Superstars will also be accompanying Trish Stratus during that session. The WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more have been listed to appear.

However, it’s Trish Stratus’s advertisement that is garnering attention as many speculate that she will eventually be available for the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, a night later. In an interview with TV Insider, she has already hinted at making her WWE return for her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling which may drag him on the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

The most recent appearance of Trish Stratus occurred as she hosted Money in the Bank 2024 due to the show being held in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. Almost a year ago, she had her final match with Becky Lynch at Payback 2023 inside a Steel Cage to culminate in the dream feud with THE MAN. Time will tell if Stratus being in Indianapolis the day before the Royal Rumble 2025 will make another Rumble appearance.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and 25 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match