The latest addition to the match card of AEW Collision Maximum Carnage came in the form of Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron. The two will go one-on-one on this themed edition of the show set for this Saturday. This bout was newly added to the show for airing on Saturday via a social media post, last night after what transpired on Dynamite.

On the January 15 episode on the TBS Network, Hart misted Cameron in the women’s Casino Gauntlet match to set up the grudge match that the currently advertised match card for the latest upcoming episode of AEW Collision goes as follows,

– Texas Death match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

– 12-man tag team match: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Cope, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Powerhouse Hobbs, Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum

– AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defends against Tomohiro Ishii

– Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron

WWE Premium Live Events To Emanate From Two International Locations In 2025

AEW Grand Slam 2025: Huge Rematch Announced For Women’s World Title

RESULTS REVEALED FROM AEW COLLISION TAPINGS

It should be noted that tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Collision has already been taped from Cincinnati, Ohio, last night and the content will air on TNT, tomorrow. Check out the spoilers from the bygone tapings, as learned via F4Wonline,

– Powerhouse Hobbs, FTR, and The Outrunners feature in a backstage segment to open AEW Collision

– Hangman Adam Page beat Christopher Daniels in a brutal Texas Death Match

– Toni Storm declared on AEW Collision that she’d introduce herself to Mariah May on next week’s Dynamite.

– The Hurt Syndicate promo

– Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty)

– Will Ospreay promo

– Lance Archer & Brian Cage defeated Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

– The Learning Tree promo

– The Acclaimed segment

– AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomohiro Ishii on AEW Collision

– Dustin Rhodes defeated Adam Priest

– Julia Hart defeated Harley Cameron

– Chris Jericho attacked Powerhouse Hobbs

– In the main event of AEW Collision, Cope, FTR, The Outrunners & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders & The Learning Tree. Hobbs pinned Bryan Keith after a clothesline and a spine buster. Hobbs and the Outrunners celebrated to send Maximum Carnage off the air.