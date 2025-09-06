U Mumba and Haryana Steelers won their respective games on Friday (September 5) in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). While U Mumba faced Bengaluru Bulls, the reigning champions locked horns against UP Yoddhas.

In the first game of the night, U Mumba clinched a thumping 48-28 victory over the Bulls. It was a one-sided contest as U Mumba dominated the game throughout and claimed a 20-point win. Captain Sunil Kumar led his side from the front once again while Rinku scored a High Five. Star raider Ajit Chouhan impressed too with a Super 10, including a six-point raid.

In the second game of the night, Haryana Steelers registered a stunning comeback win over UP Yoddhas. They were trailing by 11 points at one stage but went on to register a 37-32 victory. Rahul Ahri and Rahul Sethpal led the way with High Fives, while Naveen Kumar and Mayank Saini impressed too for the reigning champions.

U Mumba are currently at the second spot in the PKL 2025 points table. They began their campaign with two wins before suffering a defeat. However, they quickly returned to winning ways with a thumping win over Bengaluru Bulls to return to winning ways.

Bengaluru Bulls are currently languishing at the 12th spot in the PKL 2025 points table. They have lost all of their three games so far.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers are at the fifth spot in the PKL 2025 points table. They began their campaign with a defeat before winning two games in a row. UP Yoddhas are at the fourth spot after suffering their first defeat of the season.

