Going by the earlier reports, two WWE Raw Superstars’ contracts, namely Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s, were up for renewal in time for last weekend. With no update on a new deal, both have subsequently become ex-WWE Superstars, and that move has been reflected on WWE’s part, as well.

To affirm the departure, Scarlett also offered the following tweet, having the following comments: “My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week.”

After Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts expired, they were moved to WWE’s alumni section on the official website from the active WWE Raw roster. In more updates, WWE has also removed Kross’ theme song from Spotify.

According to reports from Fightful Select, sources from both the WWE roster and the creative team say they’ve been informed that, as it stands, their departure is legitimate. Fightful also reported that Kross and Scarlett were originally scheduled to be present on last week’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE Raw, but their travel plans were changed at the last minute, and this was linked to their absence from the show.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are now on WWE’s Alumni Section 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cq8Qf0Ol4X — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) August 10, 2025

Karrion Kross and Scarlett might come back on WWE Raw

Kross and Scarlett are expected to open up more about their situation in the coming days. It was also noted by the source that this situation could be a work to get Kross over even more. PWInsider reports in this context that the couple was offered new deals earlier this week, but the two parties never reached an agreement.

The Wrestling Observer reported just a few days ago that they didn’t expect Kross to leave WWE. This report also suggested that the contract drama around the two WWE Raw alumnis could only be a creative angle. The buzz, fan support, and chants among the WWE fans like ‘We Want Kross’, could be setting him up for a bigger push. Since WWE willingly promoted Kross’ memoir, ‘Life is Fighting,’ it makes sense that he and his wife will eventually find their way back.

Kross’ last feud on WWE Raw came against Sami Zayn, someone he faced on two consecutive WWE premium live events, including SummerSlam. Admittedly, Kross would have loved to stay and finish his career in the WWE. But he’s currently out of the scenario, for real.