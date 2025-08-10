Starting training in professional wrestling in the year 2021, Tiffany Stratton currently sits at the top of the WWE Women’s Division, which only showcases the meteoric rise that she has experienced in her four-year career in the company. Since winning the Women’s Title earlier this year, she’s also undefeated on WWE programming, which also points out how much bankable she’s become.

En route to fame, Tiffany Stratton has competed in some dream matches that came in 2025, but her admitted top moment came last year. Recently, she has named the favorite moment from her WWE career, which she believes has changed her mindset towards professional wrestling altogether.

Tiffany Stratton was a guest on Busted Open, where she named the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event in Australia, where she was recognized as the next breakout star of the WWE. Despite some of the top names being present on that show, the crowd’s reaction during the women’s Elimination Chamber match was toward her, something that came naturally to the international audience.

Brock Lesnar’s Salary Revealed In WWE Amid Summerslam 2025 Return

Tiffany Stratton admittedly thankful to Australian WWE fans

“I felt it in the moment. It wasn’t like I was blind to the crowd there. Like I felt them cheering for me. I was like, ‘This is my moment.’ I was waiting for me to get out of the cage. And once I got out of the cage, there was like no nerves in me,” Tiffany Stratton described why Elimination Chamber 2024 was exceptional.

“I was full throttle, hitting everything that I was going to hit. And it was just such a transformative moment for me. I was so confident hearing the crowd behind me.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

“I’m A Homegrown Talent. So I Am Proof,” Tiffany Stratton On Coming Out Of WWE PC

Moving on in the conversation, Tiffany Stratton further noted that, unlike some wrestlers who claim not to hear the crowd, she could hear them, and that support came as a major boost. She was always eager to be a babyface in WWE to showcase her gymnastics background to perform moves that she couldn’t use as a heel. That night also paved the way for her in that direction.

In the fourth match of WWE Summerslam 2025, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. Thus, the champion emerges to be 14-0 in title defenses following the biggest event of the summer, which includes wins over Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.