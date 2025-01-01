Multiple newbies were launched to the mainstay scene as WWE Superstars under the creative leadership of Triple H to make a name for themselves. With so many names available in the scene, not all of them have reached their potential. With 2024 coming to an end, newer opportunities should be available for these talents in the new year where they could turn out to break out star powers.

With Netflix being the primary airing platform for WWE content, WWE Superstars will essentially be available in a bigger number of households for years to follow. As such, WWE will essentially have to build up more star powers to carry the load on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT programming. We’ve picked five names to look out for in days to follow who could be conquering the scene in 2025.

Five potential breakout WWE Superstars revealed for 2025

Chelsea Green

Portraying the character of a ‘karen’, Chelsea Green was never taken seriously by the WWE Universe when it came down to her in-ring abilities. However, the WWE Superstar ended up making history by winning the first-ever women’s United States Championship and this should mark the beginning of an attempt to solidify her legacy with this brand-new title reign.

