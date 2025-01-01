Last month, WWE made history by bringing back Saturday Night’s Main Event where Chelsea Green further solidified her name in the record books by achieving a first-time accolade. She was crowned the first-ever Women’s United States Champion which marked the first-ever singles title win in her WWE career.

That being said, the former Hot Mess can now bask in glory with the championship gold around her waist and she has a lot to be proud of. There are rumors of whether WWE is fully satisfied with this title reign and the updates are positive around her, after all. Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that Chelsea Green’s debut segment as champion on this past week’s Smackdown got positive reviews backstage.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Current Favorite Revealed To Win Men’s Rumble Match

The Canadian wrester has only just begun her reign as a champion and she should continue with the momentums. In a further update from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Chelsea Green’s victory came from WWE officials willing to reward her for getting over with the audience in the past year, despite the fact that she was long given a “joke” character on TV.

WWE Raw: Women’s IC Title Tournament Finale Set For January 13 Episode

Chelsea Green secured two title wins upon 2023 WWE return

Upon returning to the WWE in January 2023, Chelsea Green embarked on a new journey in a “Karen” spoof character, mocking privileged women on the main roster. Mostly, due to her gimmick, she was primarily stuck in the lower card of the WWE women’s division for the next several months, before winning the Women’s Tag Titles with Deville in July 2023 to elevate her status in the scene.

Then in the penultimate match of Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024, the final bout of the Women’s United States Championship Tournament took place where Chelsea Green defeated “Michin” Mia Yim to become the inaugural champion with the belt. She left the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, making history.

“I would say, duh. I’m in the history books where I belong,” Chelsea Green later told Byron Saxton in a WWE exclusive regarding her title win. “I should have been there three years ago, but I was released. I should have been there in 2015, but I wasn’t hired. So now’s the time. Now’s the freakin’ time!”