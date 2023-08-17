Hikaru Shida is all set to go through her biggest title defense at AEW All In 2023 and she now has the face of the AEW Women’s Division standing against her. Just a few days ago, Shida admittedly wanted to have Baker to be inserted into the earlier announced title match and that’s how things transpired during this week’s Dynamite.

As seen on the August 16 episode of AEW’s flagship show, Dr. Britt Baker DMD defeated The Bunny in the final match of a mini tournament to qualify for the Fatal-4-Way match over the AEW Women’s World Championship set for AEW All In 2023.

The Bunny returned to action on Dynamite from an injury and Penelope Ford tried to help her by standing at ringside and grabbing Baker’s glove from her hand as she was setting up for her Lockjaw submission. Baker eventually sent Ford crashing to the floor and then landed a curb stomp on The Bunny for a clean pinfall win.

Previously, Toni Storm earned a bye into AEW All In 2023 match by exercising a rematch clause as she’s the one to be dethroned Shida, a few weeks ago. Then her Outcasts stablemate, Saraya defeated Skye Blue this past Friday on AEW Rampage to be added to the bout. Shida also defeated Anna Jay in a Title Match last week on Dynamite to qualify for the title defense.

AEW All In 2023: Multiple Matches Announced For PPV on August 16 Dynamite

Reason Britt Baker was needed at AEW All In 2023

Now, Britt Baker has captured the last and final spot available for AEW All In 2023 and Shida will be really happy about it. While Speaking with Denise Salcedo, the reigning champion previously explained why she always wanted Baker to compete for the AEW Women’s Title at the upcoming PPV with the following comments,

“I really hope Britt Baker [is] going to be there because like I said, this is the biggest show in our history, and me and Britt Baker [were] members [of the AEW locker room] from the very beginning, so we are originals. We are not friends, but I feel something special connecting with Britt Baker.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

While Baker qualifies for AEW All In 2023, the PPV would be a huge moment for Saraya as she’s set to experience a warm homecoming from the UK fans. Toni Storm will also have the same feeling as she has wrestled all around the UK circuit before coming to the WWE and then AEW.

AEW All In 2023: Saraya Qualified For Multi-Woman Title Match At UK PPV