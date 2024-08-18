A three-way tag team match has been announced for the annual AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view event that’s happening within a couple of weeks. The match announcement came following the main event of Saturday’s Collision which saw FTR and The Acclaimed wrestling in a match that led to a 30-minute time-limit draw.

The two teams then started to brawl as the veteran Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that AEW CEO Tony Khan had that AEW All In 2024, both these teams will be competing for the tag titles and thereby a three-way match will take place at the PPV show.

The Acclaimed have been involved in a feud with both FTR and tag team champions The Young Bucks for some time now. They also earned a championship match back in June by defeating The Bucks in a tag team title eliminator. Their title shot came on the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite which was interrupted by FTR and thus led to a disqualification. This further led to a number-one contender’s match at AEW All In 2024.

Following this week’s episode of Collision, The Acclaimed stays undefeated against FTR. They had scored a win over Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in December 2022 when The Acclaimed began their first and only reign as AEW tag champs. The Young Bucks and FTR also renewed their long-lasting feud heading into AEW All In 2024, where each team prevailed over the other in championship matches. Most recently, The Bucks defeated FTR to win the titles for a record third time.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, nine matches and a zero-hour match have been announced as the current card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he will retire)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

– Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World title match

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

– AEW Tag Team Trios Championship Match: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Killswitch) vs. House of Black or Bang Bang Gang

– FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook

– Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway [AEW All In 2024 Zero Hour show]