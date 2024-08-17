Saraya has been upset about not getting into this year’s All In match card but she will have an opportunity on AEW Dynamite to secure a spot at the PPV scheduled in her home country. But that’s not all as she will also receive the chance to become a multi-time champion in All Elite Wrestling, next Wednesday Night.

During the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya and Harley Cameron came out for an in-ring promo session and it easily appeared to be an entertaining segment for the fans. Cameron would hilariously interject as Saraya was running down her career in All Elite Wrestling, last year starting with winning the Women’s title at All In 2023 and ending with her on “Dinner and a Movie,” “available on the TBS app.”

AEW’s Mercedes Mone Confirmed For Title Defense At 2024 NJPW Capital Collision

Saraya was complaining about getting robbed of this year’s All In when the Women’s World Champion Toni Storm came out to challenge Saraya. She threw the gauntlet by offering a title shot to Saraya for Wednesday on AEW Dynamite scheduled from Cardiff, Wales. Saraya promised to kick Storm’s a**, but Strom hilariously claimed that she’d need a bigger foot.

It was also noted by Storm that if Saraya can beat her on AEW Dynamite for the women’s world title then she can have her spot at All In and defend the title against Mariah May in a one-on-one capacity. As mentioned above, Saraya defeated Storm, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida in a four-way match at the 2023 All In PPV to win her first women’s world title.

AEW All In 2024: New Stipulations Added To Title Matches Set For UK PPV

Another title match will be there on AEW Dynamite for the August 21 episode as Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend against Claudio Castagnoli. Will Ospreay & MJF will be going face-to-face while Big Bill vs. Hook was also confirmed for the show.

AEW Dynamite August 23 episode match card

AEW Dynamite August 23 episode will take place at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales which marks AEW’s first weekly TV taping in the UK. It’s coming with the currently confirmed match card,

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Saraya

– MJF & Will Ospreay face-to-face

– Big Bill vs. Hook

– AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to defend against Claudio Castagnoli