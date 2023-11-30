AEW Revolution 2024 Date And Location Announced By Sting And Ric Flair

The first big four pay-per-view under the All Elite Wrestling banner for next year will be AEW Revolution 2024 where the legendary Sting will have his final pro-wrestling match. Essentially, one of the greatest brand ambassadors of this sport is on the final hurrah of his career which should need a proper send-off and AEW is making all the efforts to make sure that it happens.

During this week’s Wednesday night Dynamite, Tony Schiavone revealed that AEW Revolution 2024 will take place on March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. As noted above, Sting previously announced that his final match will take place at that particular event and the host venue will thus be honored to witness history on that night.

AEW Revolution 2024 visiting nostalgic venue for Sting and Ric Flair

Schiavone mentioned that the Greensboro Coliseum is one particular venue that has too much history with Ric Flair and Stint. Back in 1988, Ric Flair defended the NWA World Championship against Sting in a 45-minute draw, back at the first edition of Clash of the Champions PPV event.

Later in the segment, Sting and Ric Flair came in for promos to plug in AEW Revolution 2024 where Sting thanked Flair for putting him on the map during that famous match and agreeing that the Greensboro Coliseum would be a perfect place for his final match. Sting also noted that it was the first time that a sporting event went 45 minutes commercial-free while Flair added that Sting officially became a hot commodity in the wrestling business from that match onward.

There’s still no update on who Sting’s final opponent will be at AEW Revolution 2024. He announced his retirement back on the October 18 edition of Dynamite. Then at Full Gear in November, he teamed with Adam Copeland and Darby Allin to successfully defeat Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

While Sting’s final match will be a discussion point from now onward, AEW President Tony Khan offered praise on Sting’s legacy in the business. Khan also agreed to provide a proper closure to Sting’s wrestling career in a new interview with BBC as he stated the following,

“I think it’s incredibly, incredibly important for us to make sure Sting gets a great send-off. He absolutely deserves it. He’s a legend in wrestling with decades of experience. Sting is beloved, and I’m very excited about Sting’s retirement tour, which is embarked.”