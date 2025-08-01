“Timeless” Toni Storm continued with her AEW Women’s World Championship reign following the yearly AEW All In pay-per-view show that went down last month in Texas. In a battle of titans, Storm defeated Mercedes Mone, another fellow ex-WWE Superstar, Sasha Banks, in a match that will be remembered for a long time.

Both women pulled out all the stops at AEW All In in a bout that lasted for over 25 minutes, which was quite lengthy in terms of other regular women’s division matches. Ultimately, Storm prevailed by planting a kiss on Mone’s mouth before finally putting her away with the Storm Zero from the middle ropes.

That match at AEW All In was Mone’s match with Storm, which was more than just a title bout but rather a showcase of two of the top women’s wrestling stars of this generation. Both women have evolved since their time in WWE, and this one was something that the AEW stars wanted to see for a long time. In the end, the champion was able to earn praise from her challenger, who’s often helmed as one of the most technically talented athletes of this generation.

Mercedes Mone praised Toni Storm for AEW All In match

In her Mone Mag Newsletter, Mone praised Storm not only for her in-ring ability but also for the transformation of being a huge star power during her time in All Elite Wrestling. She revealed that one of her goals before becoming an All Elite was to face Storm in the first place. When the match did happen at AEW All In, it seemed that stars had aligned to make things perfect for the showdown.

“I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at AEW All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance was all perfect,” wrote Mone.

Overcoming Mone at AEW All In, Storm crossed 150 days into her fourth AEW Women’s World title reign that began in February. Most of the fans and critics predicted that she would drop the championship to Mone at the biggest AEW show of the year. However, this match marked Mone’s first singles loss in AEW, and it was only the second time she’s been pinned since leaving WWE in 2022.