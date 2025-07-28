Mercedes Mone continues to add to her collection by winning two more championship belts in a recent independent event that went down in Poland. Thus, her earlier claim of “The Moné Train” has stayed as she once again traveled to Europe and bagged herself more championship belts, taking her current number of belts to eight.

Just a night after successfully defending the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Safire Reed at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler event, Mercedes Mone headlined Prime Time Wrestling’s All About The Moné event in Koslow, Poland. The CEO faced Polish star Diana Strong in the main event for the vacant PTW Women’s Championship, as well as Italian promotion BestYa Wrestling’s Women’s Championship in a winner-takes-all match.

In a back-and-forth bout, Mercedes Mone was able to execute her pendant Backstabber before rolling through into the Statement Maker, forcing Strong to submit, thus adding two more championships to her collection. As noted above, she now has eight belts from six different companies in six different countries, taking her a step closer to WCW cruiserweight legend Ultimo Dragon’s record of holding 10 belts at a time.

List of eight championships held by Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone already posed as “8 Belts Mone” on Twitter/X, recreating a shot of the Japanese veteran, Ultimo Dragon. The list of eight titles held by the top female wrestler goes as follows,

– AEW TBS Championship

– Women’s Owen Hart Cup Championship

– CMLL Women’s Championship

– RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (merged with SWE’s Queen of Southside Championship)

– EWA Women’s Championship

– BestYa Women’s Championship

– PTW Women’s Championship

Winning the TBS Title at last year’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view show, Mercedes Mone has already spent more than a year with the championship belt. At the latest All In Texas PPV show, she came after the AEW Women’s World Championship, held by Toni Storm. However, Storm won that match, retaining her title, which also ended the winning streak of her challenger.

AEW has sidelined Mercedes Mone from their TV programming since her loss to Storm. Since AEW Women’s World Championship is the only title that she has failed to capture since leaving WWE back in 2022, she’s certainly coming after the belt and Storm upon her return.