All Elite Wrestling will return to Canada, later this year in the fall for one of their cornerstone events, AEW All Out 2025. This pay-per-view has been on the wrestling promotion’s calendar from the get-go year of 2019, and this year won’t be any different.

The whereabouts of AEW All Out 2025 was first revealed by the host arena’s Facebook page and it was later confirmed by The Toronto Sun, saying that the annual event is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Pre-sales for AEW All Out 2025 will begin on May 28th with a public on-sale date of June 2nd. This also marks AEW’s first pay-per-view in Toronto since the June 2023 edition of AEW x NJW Forbidden Door that drew nearly 15,000 with a then-record gate for the promotion of $1.2 million. They later returned to Toronto to host the weekly shows of Dynamite and Rampage at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in March 2024.

AEW’s Saraya Admittedly Set To Begin Filming For Big Movie Role In 2025

Tony Khan praises the host venue of AEW All Out 2025 PPV show

Later in a conversation with the media head-honcho of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan also affirmed AEW All Out 2025 going international for the very first time, leaving the United States territory. The seventh overall edition in the history of this pay-per-view will emanate from Canada, with five of the previous six taking place in Chicago. Only the 2020 edition aired from Jacksonville, Florida, since the company ran from the closed-door Daily’s Place sets.

During an interview with the Toronto Sun, Tony Khan showered immense praise on Toronto being the host of AEW All Out 2025,

“Toronto is one of the greatest wrestling cities on the planet. It’s a very special place. When I was in college, I went on spring break to Toronto to watch wrestling and it’s some place I really love and it’s – to me, what we call in America a Mount Rushmore city – it’s one of the real crown jewel cities. It’s definitely, to me, one of my top four pro wrestling cities on the planet.”

Khan also touted the Scotiabank Arena, the actual host venue of AEW All Out 2025 to be a “mecca” of professional wrestling. This venue also serves home to NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA’s Toronto Raptors. WWE presented Money in the Bank 2024 from the arena, and most recently they hosted SmackDown on February 28, 2025, the night before Elimination Chamber.