With All Elite Wrestling in the rear-view mirror for Saraya, many assumed that a jump to the WWE could be only a matter of time for her. Reports also previously claimed that she could be back on board with the company for summer’s all-female premium live event. The former WWE Superstar never denied those rumors, but she had always clarified that she needed her time before coming back to in-ring competition in the WWE.

It appears that Saraya is trading the wrestling ring for a movie set, at least for the time being, which should keep her away from coming back to action. During her interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, the former AEW talent revealed that she’s about to start filming a major acting role which unexpectedly got inserted into her schedule.

“I have a role that’s coming up, which is like a big role that I never thought I would get,” Saraya noted in the conversation while protecting the details about the project. “I can’t talk too much about it, but like I am starting to film it in a couple of days. And like, I’m just really excited.”

Per the comments of the pioneer wrestler, this filming opportunity offers a fresh beginning for her to focus solely on herself after going through a tough phase in personal life, “I’m like, ‘Okay, Saraya, what do you want to do today? Let’s go do this.’ Like, I can just go and put all my energy and all my focus and like be busy every single day.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“Please Don’t Try To Kiss Me,” AEW’s Saraya Drops Message After Disturbing Experience

Saraya previously revealed the perfect returning date and place to WWE

With many assuming that the 2025 summer would be a perfect spot for Saraya to land in the WWE, she herself wanted to wait for some more time. During an interview on The Takedown on SI, the ex-Divas Champion mentioned that WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans in 2026 would be a perfect place for her to return to the WWE.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Reportedly Paying $2,00,000 To Ex-Husband Amid Divorce Settlement

After conquering NXT as the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion, Saraya made her WWE main roster debut in 2014 on the post-Wrestlemania Raw episode in NOLA and captured the Divas Championship to become the only co-champions in the WWE with those belts. Four years later, a neck injury forced her to announce retirement at that same arena, making NOLA an important part of her wrestling career.