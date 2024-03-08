AEW Big Business: Big Debut Seemingly Confirmed For March 13 Episode

There’s been a buzz regarding AEW Big Business scheduled for next week which reportedly would change the course of All Elite Wrestling, especially the women’s division. Speculations are one regarding Mercedes Mone’s incoming to the Tony Khan-owned company to seek redemption in her professional wrestling career.

As confirmed by Khan a few weeks ago, All Elite Wrestling will host the much-anticipated AEW Big Business Dynamite episode next Wednesday night March 13 at the iconic TD Garden in Boston. Since this is the home city for Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks in WWE, people do think that this will be a perfect stage for her to walk into the company that could offer so much more to the talented wrestler who also has mainstream fame through her side.

Adding fuel to the speculations, Mone has been dropping hints in regards to her next venture following her recent trip to Japan. Then during a conversation with Evan T Mack on the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, the former WWE Superstar once again referred to the AEW Big Business event coming to Boston, next week,

“I’ve been making some ‘Big Business moves.”

AEW Collision: Updated Match Card Revealed For March 9 Episode

As seen on this week’s episode of Dynamite, an AEW World Championship match has been added to the AEW Big Business card. Samoa Joe will defend the AEW World title against Wardlow on the show scheduled for next Wednesday. Wardlow earned the title shot with a victory at last Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view in an eight-man all-star scramble match.

The AEW Big Business lineup will also witness Willow Nightingale going one-on-one with Riho. Willow is determined to seek redemption from Kris Statlander’s loss to Riho on this week’s Dynamite after Statlander wasn’t willing to take help from Stokely Hathaway for a win. Also, Darby Allin will return to singles action after vacating the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

However, the hype over AEW Big Business has mostly been created with Mercedes Mone’s arrival after a long wait. The former Sasha Banks has been out of action with an injury since last summer but Tony Khan was finally able to sign her under a contract

AEW Big Business March 13 episode match card

Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut to happen

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe to defend against Wardlow

Darby Allin vs. Jay White

Willow Nightingale vs. Riho