AEW Collision: Updated Match Card Revealed For March 9 Episode

Kazuchika Okada has joined All Elite Wrestling as a full-time member of the roster and his first match for the company will air on AEW Collision, this weekend. Okada debuted on Dynamite and aligned himself with The Young Bucks as part of The Elite, and thereby turned heel. Now, their first match as a trio has been announced for the Saturday, March 9 episode of AEW TV taping.

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Announced For Title Match On March 20 Episode

AEW Collision will see Okada teaming with The Bucks with their opponents still unnamed. Over on Dynamite, The Bucks suspended and fired Adam Page and Kenny Omega for no reason. Their promo session was interrupted by Eddie Kingston to start a brawl.

It was then that Kazuchika Okada came out on AEW Dynamite and it seemed that he was trying to save Kingston. But The Rainmaker then started attacking Kingston to turn heel. The Bucks then officially announced Okada to be the new roster member of All Elite Wrestling as well as a member of The Elite. The trio was thereafter announced to be in action on AEW Collision, this week.

AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Starts Dream Feud On March 6 Episode

An Atlanta Street Fight has also been booked for AEW Collision, with Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal teaming against House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King. Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will present the first-ever Toni Award while her protégé Mariah May will be seen in action in a singles contest.

AEW Collision March 9 episode match card

This week’s episode of AEW Collision will air in its normal Saturday, 8 PM Eastern time slot on TNT, but it will be a taped edition from Thursday, March 7 in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena, the same arena that hosted last night’s Dynamite. The announced lineup for the show is given below:

Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks in trios action

Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. House of Black’s Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews

Chris Jericho vs. CMLL’s Titan

Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

Toni Storm presents the first-ever Toni Award

Mariah May in action