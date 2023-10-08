SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

AEW Collision: Adam Copeland Attacked; New Champions Crowned On October 7 Episode

Arindam Pal

Oct 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM

AEW Collision: Adam Copeland Attacked; New Champions Crowned On October 7 Episode

This week’s episode of AEW Collision featured the fallout from the WrestleDream pay-per-view from last weekend. Airing from the Maverick Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the show again had Adam Copeland in the main event segment for promotional purposes of his in-ring debut during the Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the final segment of the October 7 episode of AEW Collision, “Edge” Adam Copeland came out and thanked Jim Ross for signing him to a contract when he still was in college. Then he reminded everyone, again that he came to AEW because he wanted to team up with Christian Cage.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Staying With Top AEW Superstar During 2023 Injury Hiatus

He said that he was surprised when Christian told him to “screw himself” on Dynamite and then stopped taking his calls. Christian appeared on the titantron and said that the choice is his and he will let his intentions know, this week on Dynamite only if Adam can make it to the show.

Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne then surrounded the ring on AEW Collision and tried to take out Adam, but the veteran fought back. Using the numbers game, Luchasaurus took him out with a Chokeslam and a Back Lariat which was a kayfabe prospect to injure the Rated-R Superstar’s surgically repaired neck.

They then tried to hit Adam with the Con-Chair-To, but Darby Allin came out to make the save. He took Luchasaurus out with a chair in the back. But Nick Wayne took him out with a Shotgun Dropkick. Wayne also hit the Con-Chair-To on Allin’s injured arm to end AEW Collision whereas Adam was still lying on the ring apron.

AEW Collision: Ricky Starks and Big Bill win tag titles

In another major happening on AEW Collision, this week, Ricky Starks and Big Bill (fka Big Cass in WWE) defeated FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. In what appeared to be a major upset on AEW TV, Harwood was hit by a series of chokeslams from Bill Big after which Starks closed out the match with a spear on Harwood for the pin-fall win.

The October 7 episode of AEW Collision marked the ninth title defense for FTR after winning the title from Austin and Colten Gunn in April. They’ve previously defended the belts against the Young Bucks, Aussie Open, MJF and Adam Cole, Bullet Club Gold, and more.

Tagged:

Adam Copeland

AEW

aew collision

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Darby Allin

FTR

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
AEW Collision: Adam Copeland Attacked; New Champions Crowned On October 7 Episode
AEW Collision: Adam Copeland Attacked; New Champions Crowned On October 7 Episode

Oct 8, 2023, 1:29 PM

AEW WrestleDream 2023: Surprising Main Event Set For October 1 PPV?
AEW WrestleDream 2023: Surprising Main Event Set For October 1 PPV?

Oct 1, 2023, 1:47 PM

AEW Dynamite: Loaded Card Announced For Fyter Fest Night Two On August 23
AEW Dynamite: Loaded Card Announced For Fyter Fest Night Two On August 23

Aug 19, 2023, 2:11 PM

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: Four-Way Main Event Match Officially Announced
AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: Four-Way Main Event Match Officially Announced

May 4, 2023, 11:23 AM

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: Four Pillars To Collide In Main Event Title Match?
AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: Four Pillars To Collide In Main Event Title Match?

Apr 27, 2023, 1:35 PM

Bobby Fish Reveals He Was Never Injured During His Angle With Darby Allin
Bobby Fish Reveals He Was Never Injured During His Angle With Darby Allin

Oct 28, 2022, 1:46 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links