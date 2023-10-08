AEW Collision: Adam Copeland Attacked; New Champions Crowned On October 7 Episode

This week’s episode of AEW Collision featured the fallout from the WrestleDream pay-per-view from last weekend. Airing from the Maverick Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the show again had Adam Copeland in the main event segment for promotional purposes of his in-ring debut during the Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the final segment of the October 7 episode of AEW Collision, “Edge” Adam Copeland came out and thanked Jim Ross for signing him to a contract when he still was in college. Then he reminded everyone, again that he came to AEW because he wanted to team up with Christian Cage.

He said that he was surprised when Christian told him to “screw himself” on Dynamite and then stopped taking his calls. Christian appeared on the titantron and said that the choice is his and he will let his intentions know, this week on Dynamite only if Adam can make it to the show.

Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne then surrounded the ring on AEW Collision and tried to take out Adam, but the veteran fought back. Using the numbers game, Luchasaurus took him out with a Chokeslam and a Back Lariat which was a kayfabe prospect to injure the Rated-R Superstar’s surgically repaired neck.

They then tried to hit Adam with the Con-Chair-To, but Darby Allin came out to make the save. He took Luchasaurus out with a chair in the back. But Nick Wayne took him out with a Shotgun Dropkick. Wayne also hit the Con-Chair-To on Allin’s injured arm to end AEW Collision whereas Adam was still lying on the ring apron.

AEW Collision: Ricky Starks and Big Bill win tag titles

In another major happening on AEW Collision, this week, Ricky Starks and Big Bill (fka Big Cass in WWE) defeated FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. In what appeared to be a major upset on AEW TV, Harwood was hit by a series of chokeslams from Bill Big after which Starks closed out the match with a spear on Harwood for the pin-fall win.

The October 7 episode of AEW Collision marked the ninth title defense for FTR after winning the title from Austin and Colten Gunn in April. They’ve previously defended the belts against the Young Bucks, Aussie Open, MJF and Adam Cole, Bullet Club Gold, and more.