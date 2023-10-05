WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Staying With Top AEW Superstar During 2023 Injury Hiatus

One of the most organic babyface figures of this decade in the WWE female locker room has been Liv Morgan who mostly had tough luck in the year 2023. After reaching the top of the women’s division with a singles title run, last year, many wished to see the youngster feature in the championship picture on a regular basis but that was not the case.

WWE did allow Liv Morgan to flourish in the women’s tag team division with Raquel Rodriguez but injuries were the prime reason that things never went her way. To be precise, the former Riott Squad member won the tag team titles, twice, earlier this year but her will to become the longest-reigning champion was decimated by injury reasons.

We haven’t seen Liv Morgan on TV since the July 17, 2023 episode of WWE Raw after which reports were out regarding the popular star being out of action due to an undisclosed injury. While rehabbing, the blonde-head WWE Diva is spending time with someone who previously professed her love for her.

CJ Perry accompanying Liv Morgan during her WWE hiatus

As posted on an Instagram story, Liv Morgan has been staying with AEW Star CJ Perry FKA Lana in WWE during the entire injury hiatus. The two have been besties since they met in the WWE. Lana was eventually released from the WWE in 2021 amid budget-related cuts but that didn’t cut the ties between the two. Recently, CJ came back to wrestling by joining All Elite Wrestling during the All Out PPV event.

As for Liv Morgan, she has been away from TV since losing the Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17 episode of WWE Raw. The title change came just a couple of weeks after they captured the titles from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank on July 1.

While recovering from the reported shoulder injury, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion has also teased debuting a new look. Over on Twitter, she made a post that only showed a chunk of cut hair to hint at the same. At present, there’s no update on when we can expect to have Liv Morgan back on TV with that predicted new look.