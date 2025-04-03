A stacked edition of AEW Collision will air this week to serve as the final hype-up for Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view 2025 edition. Five matches, including two tag team matches, have been confirmed for the show overall.

The AEW Trios Championship will be on the line at Dynasty, and a preview of what to expect in that match will be seen when PAC will face Rated FTR’s Cash Wheeler in singles competition on AEW Collision. Wheeler will team up with Dax Harwood, and Cope to challenge PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta for the Trios titles at the Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday night.

The AEW International title will also be on the line at Dynasty where Bailey and Ricochet will challenge the reigning champion Kenny Omega. But before that bout, Mike Bailey will take on Dralistico on AEW Collision with Ricochet being commentary for the match. Ricochet has recently married Samantha Irvin, and he’ll be back in action at Dynasty after a short break.

A preview of two Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament matches will also be seen when Mercedes Mone teams with Harley Cameron against Athena and Julia Hart on AEW Collision. All four competitors are on the same side of the already announced women’s Owen Hart cup bracket. Mone will be facing Hart to commence the tournament at Dynasty, while Athena will be facing Cameron at a later date in another opening round match.

Interestingly, this match at AEW Collision match will be Mone’s first tag team bout since May 2022. Before this, she last participated in a tag bout at a WWE house show, teaming up with Naomi against Natalya and Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

AEW Collision April 5 episode match card

The April 5 episode of AEW Collision takes place in Peoria, Illinois, at the Peoria Civic Cente,r and it’s already being taped. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– PAC vs. Cash Wheeler

– Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico (Ricochet will be on commentary)

– Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

– Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Powerhouse Hobbs

– CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin)