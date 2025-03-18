Over the years, Saraya has become a pro in handling professional wrestling fans by interacting with them as and when needed. While she does possess a global fanbase devoted to her as one of the wrestling stalwarts, there’s the flip side of the coin that makes her witness the meanest antics conducted by them.

Through a recent Instagram post, Saraya shared a series of stunning photos from a night out with her friends in a bar. “The bimbo triplets walk into a bar…” was the caption of the post where the former AEW Women’s World Champion just showcased her glamorous avatar in a leather attire while enjoying her besties.

Fans were quick to compliment her look but then one comment did particularly bother Saraya as he creatively went beyond the way. He was seemingly overjoyed with the thirst trap and made the following over-the-top comment,

“I would completely strip and drip myself in diddy oil, pave the floor in broken shards and cactus bites, then set it on fire and slide my naked body down the broken burning shards. All if it meant on the other side to catch a whisper of you fart on a bad cellular connected Nokia from 2003.”

Saraya was clearly shocked by such a comment and she shared the screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Stories, writing: “These compliments are getting out of hand 😂😂😂 We’re cracking at the creativity.”

AEW’s Saraya Scheduled For WrestleCon Appearance During Wrestlemania 41 Weekend

Saraya received “breastfeeding” request from a strange fan

This is certainly not the strangest demand that Saraya had faced from a fan in recent times. Previously, one fan DM-ed her “I love you mom.” This was followed by a bunch of following texts having strange requests, “Mom breastfeed me please mom please i love you mom,” “I love you mommy.” To continue the spree, that concerned person even wanted to be the baby of the wrestler by being in her womb for nine months.

Also after the Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite on October 8 where Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024, she was heckled by the fans by showing unwanted signs toward her.

Interestingly, that match marked Saraya’s last AEW TV outing for 2024 as her fans wait for the pioneer to be back on-screen in some capacity. Her AEW contract has reportedly been extended until this year’s summer but the creative has yet to utilize her in a suitable role.