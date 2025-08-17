The latest episode of AEW Collision took place at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, just eight days ahead of the cross-brand AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 edition scheduled from London, England, on pay-per-view. The show featured a couple of returns to amp things up in the AEW women’s division for good.

One of those returns featured in the form of Harley Cameron as she made her return from injury during AEW Collision after being sidelined from action for three months.

In one of the major attractions of the August 16 episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander emerged victorious in a $100,000 cash prize handover via a four-way encounter, also involving Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Julia Hart. After the win, Statlander didn’t have long to celebrate as Skye Blue and Thekla came down to the ring and attacked her.

This prompted Queen Aminata to come back and make the save, although she fell victim to the numbers-game in the ring. Ford applied a rear choke to Jay on the ramp, which then led Tay Melo to run down to make the save. However, she couldn’t stand tall, thanks to the emergence of Megan Bayne, who turned the tables once again in favor of the heels.

AEW Collision: Harley Cameron returns, targeting Megan Bayne

This led Harley Cameron to make her return on AEW Collision, equipped with a chained guitar head and her cat-themed protective mask, as she heads straight to clear the ring. Bayne wanted to run into the ring and had a collision with Cameron, but Ford prevented her from doing so, and they headed backstage.

Later, in a subsequent backstage segment on AEW Collision, Cameron joined Statlander for an interview with Renee Paquette to talk about her return. They were interrupted by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, with Moxley acknowledging Statlander before walking off, followed by Wheeler Yuta congratulating her, but Statlander wasn’t that much impressed with it.

Harley Cameron, alongside Anna Jay, suffered a brutal loss to Bayne and Ford in a No Disqualification tag bout. That match left Cameron with a bloody nose, which later appeared to be broken. Bayne dropped Cameron onto the steel steps to cause the injury. Before last night’s AEW Collision, Cameron also appeared at All In: Texas, distracting Bayne in a women’s Gauntlet Match.