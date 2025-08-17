The latest episode of AEW Collision took place at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, just eight days ahead of the cross-brand AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 edition scheduled from London, England, on pay-per-view. The show featured a couple of returns to amp things up in the AEW women’s division for good.

Interim Ring of Honor Women’s TV Champion Mina Shirakawa was one of those names to have returned on AEW Collision from injury. It was a surprise appearance for the champion as she came out to defend her long-time friend on the AEW roster, none other than Toni Storm.

“Cincinnati Sickos, lend me your ear,” came out the “Timeless” one for a promo session on the August 16 episode of AEW Collision to address her current rival, ROH Women’s Champion, Athena, before they meet at Forbidden Door over the AEW Women’s World Championship.

AEW Collision: Ton Storm was attacked by Athena and Billie Starkz

Toni ended her session with the classic line, “Chin up, ti*s out, and watch for the…” but before the final word came out, Athena arrived on AEW Collision and delivered a big boot to her. While Storm got the best of Athena for a few seconds, Billie Starkz ran out in favor of Athena, as both she and Athena beat down Storm. With Storm in pain, Athena mocked Storm, “If AEW is where the best wrestle, why is this bitch sitting at the top?!”

Athena then ordered Starkz to drag Storm to the ring before claiming that she would become the forever AEW Women’s Champion just like her history-making reign with the ROH title. As Athena’s villainous acts continued, Mina Shirakawa came out on AEW Collision, disposing of Starkz off the ring.

For the record, Shirakawa won the interim ROH TV title and then got injured by Athena the next night at AEW All In Texas. She hasn’t been seen on TV until last night’s AEW Collision. As announced on Thursday’s HonorClub, Shirakawa will challenge Athena for the ROH Women’s World title at this month’s Death Before Dishonor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her future with the interim TV title is unclear alongside the current champion, Red Velvet.