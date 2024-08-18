A week away from the annual All In pay-per-view show, AEW Collision had a match in store for Mariah May who is the current number-one contender for the Women’s World Championship. Instigated by a pre-taped vignette delivered, the challenger for the women’s title went furious and decided to deliver a statement to the champion.

In a short match on AEW Collision, Mariah May defeated London Dior. After jumping on her opponent with a shotgun dropkick as she entered the ring, the challenger for the women’s world title hit her up with a hip attack and a Storm Zero for a quick win. This definitely boosted the winner’s confidence as she headed onto the biggest match of her professional wrestling career.

Once the match was over, we got a Toni Storm film shown on the tron, entitled “My Final Gift” on AEW Collision. Storm appeared in a black wig and told a story about the doctor recommending her to see a clown called Pagliacci. She further threatened Mariah May, saying that the River Thames would turn red with her blood. Storm said that May would regret the day that she met Storm.

These comments made May seething in the ring as she unloaded her frustrations on her opponent. Using the white heel as the weapon, May put down London and she was seemingly beaming with confidence while leaving the stage on AEW Collision.

AEW Collision: Mercedes Mone and Kamille attacked Britt Baker

In more news from the latest bygone August 17 episode, Dr. Britt Baker returned to in-ring competition after her recent suspension as she took on Harley Cameron. The two went back and forth as a fired-up Baker almost scored a near fall with a forearm.

Following a Twist and Shout Neckbreaker, Baker pulled out the glove, but Cameron countered with Sole Food and a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Baker eventually hit a Slingblade and a curb stomp for the win on AEW Collision.

As the match was over, Mercedes Mone and Kamille came out and Baker responded by bringing out a kendo stick from under the ring. Kamille broke it over her knee before booting Baker in the face. Kamille eventually dumped Baker with the Dominator. The segment on AEW Collision ended with Mone and Kamille standing tall over Baker.