A new stipulation match has been added to the AEW All Out 2024 PPV card and this will see the CMLL Women’s Championship to be hanging in the balance. On the latest episode of Collision, Kris Statlander announced that her title shot against CMLL Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale would take place at the September show.

Additionally, the announcement also revealed that the stipulation of the match for AEW All Out 2024 will be determined during the All In’s Zero Hour pre-show on August 25. The winner in the tag team match at All In between Statlander & Stokely Hathaway and Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii will be allowed to pick the stipulation for the title match.

Statlander turned on Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing back in May and since then she has continued to be a thorn in Nightingale’s side. Nightingale defeated Statlander in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament semifinal. Later on the July 31 edition of Dynamite in a title eliminator match, Statlander ended up securing the win to earn a shot at the CMLL Women’s title.

This comes as the second match announcement for AEW All Out 2024 after it’s been announced that PAC will be competing for the International/American Championship at the PPV, taking on the winner of the MJF vs. Will Ospreay rematch that’s scheduled for All In at Wembley Stadium.

PAC earned the title shot on the July 10th episode of Dynamite by winning a four-way defeating Claudio Castagnoli, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle Fletcher. At this point, he’s more than unhappy for not getting the title match opportunity in his home country of the UK at All In.

AEW All Out 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, September 7 from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Apart from PAC’s title shot and the CMLL Women’s Title Match “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland is also being rumored for the main event slot of the PPV, per the reports of WrestlePurists. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW International title: MJF or Will Ospreay defend against PAC

– CMLL Women’s title: Willow Nightingale defends against Kris Statlander in a stipulation TBA