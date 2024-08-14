Mariah May is up for the biggest match of her professional wrestling career at AEW All In 2024 where she challenges for the Women’s World Championship of the company held by Toni Storm. The occasion is going to be even more special for the challenger as she returns to her home turf of the United Kingdom for this match.

The rivalry between Toni Storm and Mariah May has escalated over the past several weeks after the latter betrayed the former with a vicious attack after securing a championship shot against Storm. It has now reached a state where the two women can’t simply be under one roof. The once BFFs are simply willing to kill each other with the prized title on the line.

Mariah May could benefit from the situation as she has everything to win in this title match at All In and she also believes that the definitive end to Storm’s career is right around the corner. Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the challenger for the AEW Women’s Title predicted to not only end Storm’s career but also shine as the new poster figure in women’s wrestling.

AEW All In admittedly a perfect place for Mariah May to shine

“I’ve already taken Toni from black-and-white into Technicolor. Wembley is her curtain call and a new start for me. Change is definitely scary, It’s even scarier as an adult. I always knew what I wanted to do; be the best women’s wrestler in the world,” Mariah May predicted a cinematic masterpiece at All In.

“In order to do that and become a star, I needed to come to America. I can grow and shine at All Elite Wrestling. It’s the perfect place for me to take over women’s wrestling.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Before the feud began, Mariah May worked as the shadow of Toni Storm for the first several months of her AEW tenure since debuting last December. But after winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship, she delivered a vicious attack on Storm that left her in a pile of blood.

Storm quickly came back to AEW programming after a gap of just a couple of weeks to go right after Mariah May which already created multiple brawling segments on Dynamite in recent weeks. That being said, fans can certainly expect a violent and physical matchup at All In between the two.