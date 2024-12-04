The current number-one contender for the women’s world championship will be seen in action on this week’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan took to his social media account to announce that Mina Shirakawa will take on another veteran from Japan, Emi Sakura on this Saturday’s live episode.

Dubbed as of GalaxyCon weekend, this match at AEW Collision is being touted to be a battle between two international female wrestlers by the AEW President, “2 top international stars will collide in Columbus 1-on-1 when Emi Sakura fights Mina Shirakawa days before her Winter Is Coming World Title match!”

Two weeks ago, it was announced that the Women’s World Championship will be defended at this year’s AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming episode in around a week as the champion Mariah May will put the championship belt on the line against none other than her former bestie Mina Shirakawa on Wednesday, December 11. This came surprisingly after the duo teamed up on a recent episode of AEW Collision.

The match announcement stemmed from an angle that went down on this year’s Full Gear PPV show in November where May attempted to hit Shirakawa with a champagne bottle during a champagne celebration segment that was only halted due to Shirakawa’s postponed return to AEW TV. Shirakawa dodged the shot, broke the bottle with a kick, and then set herself and May through a table with a spear off the stage.

A week later on AEW Dynamite, Shirakawa was having a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. However, May came from behind and she ultimately managed to connect with a bottle shot to Shirakawa’s head to seek revenge. It appears that Mina will look forward to gaining back momentum in her favor on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

AEW Collision December 7 Episode Match Card

AEW Collision December 7 episode takes place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center (GalaxyCon) in Columbus, Ohio and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Komander

– Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

– Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

– Mina Shirakawa vs. Emi Sakura