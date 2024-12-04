To amp things up for next week’s Winter is Coming, the latest AEW Dynamite episode has been stacked up. Continental Classic Matches and more were already confirmed for the show while a new segment has been added to it featuring a former AEW women’s world champion.

It appears that Jamie Hayter will have something to say, tonight. As confirmed by Tony Khan on social media Hayter will be speaking her mind on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. This is what Khan offered on social media, “As @jmehytr targets the International Women’s Cup at the Tokyo Dome, she’s recently been the apparent target of the vanished @TheJuliaHart. We will hear from Hayter.”

For the time being, Hayter is looking forward to the International Women’s Cup by winning the finale match set for the Wrestle Dynasty PPV show set for next month. She advanced in the ongoing women’s division tournament on last week’s AEW Dynamite after which the lights briefly went out before turning on again.

This was one more indication of Hart’s return to AEW Dynamite with Hayter being her target. This comes after vignettes were shown around her in recent weeks where the mysterious wrestler sounded ready to resurface. At one point, the vignette even interrupted Hayter’s promo backstage which is the reason Khan mentioned that she could be the target for Hart.

In the Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite on October 8, Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The match outcome was influenced by a big return in the form of Penelope Ford who turned out to be Hayter’s latest bygone rival.

AEW Dynamite December 4 episode match card

AEW Dynamite December 4 is scheduled from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana and the following match card for the show including a huge battle royal for the annual Dynamite Diamond Ring Match has been announced,

– AEW Dynamite Dozen battle royal

– PAC vs. Jay White

– Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster

– Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

– Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King

– Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin

– Jamie Hayter appears