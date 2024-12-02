When it comes to Renee Paquette, nobody does the job better than her as a professional journalist from the wrestling circuit. Being with the WWE, she rose to the occasion by featuring in many of the first-time occasions as a female journalist in previously male-dominated industries. That attitude is reportedly still intact as she’s continuing with her regular tasks in her current workplace despite an injury.

Backstage interviewers might not get involved in physical activities inside the ring but they do have to spend a lot of time on their feet in attempting interview sessions with the roster members. Renee Paquette is currently leading the pack of interviewers in All Elite Wrestling as the most experienced one around. However, she’s been found limping around while doing her duties.

According to the reports of F4wonline, AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette is currently working while dealing with a foot injury. While nothing confirmed is available in this regard her foot was initially believed to be broken. In an update, x-rays revealed that no fracture was found but she is said to be “hobbling” around backstage, pushing through the obstacle.

Renee Paquette also has a producer’s role in All Elite Wrestling

Not only, Renee Paquette is a broadcaster and interviewer for the AEW, but she’s also been working as a producer for the company, often producing her interviews with AEW talents. Apart from the weekly show hosting, she also hosted the pre-show panel before the Full Gear PPV which also included WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Paul Wight, and Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser.

In addition to her professional duties in All Elite Wrestling, Renee Paquette certainly has to deal with her family life as he is also the wife of the four-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who defended his title in the main event against former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy at Full Gear. The two have been married since 2017 when they respectively used to be Renee Young and Dean Ambrose.

“I focus on what I have the most experience in, of course, is those backstage segments doing those interviews, different promos,” Paquette stated in an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk about her producer role in AEW. “You know, for me, it’s kind of jumping in there. It’s such a different experience than it is with WWE.”