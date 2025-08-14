For the very first time, AEW Dynamite will go through a TV taping from Glasgow, Scotland, where the AEW Women’s World Champion is likely to be in action. While nothing is confirmed at this point on AEW’s part, a challenge has been issued for that weekly AEW programming on TBS Network, indicating that the top female wrestler will be competing just a few nights before her title would be on the line.

As seen on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite, last night, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm issued a challenge for the historic episode set for next week on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 edition.

On Wednesday’s August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, a six-woman tag team match went down where Alex Windsor, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata defeated TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone, Skye Blue, and Thekla. After the match was over, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Alex Windsor challenged Mercedes and ROH Women’s Champion Athena to a tag team match for next week.

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm and Alexa Windsor stood tall after a brawl

As noted above, the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode will be the first to air from Scotland ahead of Forbidden Door at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and this match would serve as a major attraction for the fans. In the ring, Windsor got the victory with a Sharpshooter, while the two women’s champions fought in the crowd, then down the ramp to the ring, leading the other competitors to brawl, as well.

Storm and Windsor were able to take out Athena and Mone, as Storm proceeded to issue the tag match challenge for next week in her usual signature style. Storm also told Athena and Mone to “wear something under their kilts” before the match on AEW Dynamite in Glasgow.

This will be a big opportunity for Windsor to gain momentum on AEW Dynamite as she appears to be one of three challengers, including a woman from Stardom and another from CMLL, for Mone’s TBS title at Forbidden Door in a fatal-4-way match. Athena and Storm are set to collide at the dual-branded pay-per-view over the AEW Women’s World Championship.