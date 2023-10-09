AEW Collision: Rumor Killer On Top Champions Leaving After Dropping Titles

All Elite Wrestling has FTR duo Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood as a regular feature on AEW Collision and Dynamite. After their initial failure with the WWE, AEW provided this duo the needed platforms to establish themselves as the ‘Top Guys’ indeed, suited to their moniker. So, it came as a shocker when the drop was hinted that they were probably leaving the AEW.

During the post-WrestleDream episode of AEW Collision, FTR surprisingly lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to the team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill (fka Big Cass in WWE). This was a move that no one saw coming as one of the top tag teams of today’s wrestling circuit unceremoniously lost their belts to a relatively inexperienced and new team.

After the 185-day-long reign of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ended, speculations started running about their possible departure from the AEW. Harwood shared the following tweet after AEW Collision which fueled up the rumors, even more,

“What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out”

“Toni Storm Is Doing Some Of The Best Work,” AEW President On Her 2023 Heel Run

What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. pic.twitter.com/GTUOjyYNZL — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023

Harwood later posted the following tweet to clarify that FTR is not going anywhere after and that the ‘out’ phrase was used due to their gimmick,

“Guys, I say ‘Top Guys Out’ all the time. We ain’t going nowhere. This is our home.”

AEW Collision: FTR dropped titles for injury reasons

With that, the rumor killer has arrived that FTR is not going anywhere from All Elite Wrestling as they recently signed a contract extension with the company until 2027. They’ve also openly admitted to announcing retirement once this extended deal expires. According to the reports of Wrestling Observer, the reason behind FTR dropping the titles at AEW Collision is because Cash Wheeler is dealing with an injury.

A storyline was also channeled at the WrestleDream pay-per-view where Cash had injured his rib after Aussie Open ran them together. There’s no update on whether the Top Guys will likely be missing screen time due to the injury.

AEW Collision marked the ninth overall title defense for FTR after winning the title from Austin and Colten Gunn in April. Over the course of their title reign, they’ve defended against teams the Young Bucks, Aussie Open, MJF and Adam Cole, Bullet Club Gold, and more.