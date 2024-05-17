McKenzie Mitchell had long been part of the WWE family by appearing on various media outlets, and especially on NXT. She was close to the Triple H camp when Vince McMahon was still running things on the main roster. WWE has since experienced significant changes in personnel since its merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

These changes included the release of several employees in the summer of last year once the deal was finalized and the company officially started running. One of those releases appeared to be McKenzie Mitchell which shocked even NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels.

Despite the release, the former broadcaster on WWE programming has no ill feelings toward the WWE. Plus, her husband has mentioned that she is interested in returning to WWE. For those who don’t know, McKenzie Mitchell’s husband, Vic Joseph, regularly provides commentary for WWE NXT every Tuesday alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

“We’ve Just Been Pedal To The Metal,” Steph De Lander Praises Ex WWE Star

McKenzie Mitchell’s WWE departure emotionally affected her husband

In an interview with TV Insider, Joseph expressed that the initial impact was bad for her after McKenzie Mitchell’s exit from the WWE. It was difficult for him emotionally, as she is his best friend and her absence caused an emptiness. He mentioned missing not only his wife but also their close friends such as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Tommaso Ciampa as they have headed to the main roster.

Joseph further stated that McKenzie Mitchell was still supportive and waiting for him at home while she also expected to be a part of the WWE family,

“McKenzie still watches. She is still a fan of it. She still wants to come back and be part of this family. Time will tell, but that was definitely an emotional time. Right before that, my father died. And so when I did NXT Tuesday, that was the day my father passed away in the morning.”

As mentioned above, McKenzie Mitchell had a substantial history with the WWE NXT brand mainly due to her relationship status to NXT commentator Vic Joseph. The two met while working on the brand and tied the knot after dating for more than a year. Apart from interviewing on the NXT scene, she was also seen co-hosting WWE’s The Bump.

Charlotte Flair Set To Be A Part Of Horror Thriller Movie Amid 2024 WWE Hiatus