Trish Stratus is often helmed as the greatest of all time when it comes to women’s wrestling as she achieved remarkable success at a time when the industry was dominated by male star powers. She essentially laid out a path in the wrestling industry for future generations of female wrestlers to be considered a trailblazer.

Even at this stage, Trish Stratus was recently involved in a lengthy storyline with Becky Lynch on WWE programming which also made her become a regular member of the Monday Night Raw roster. Since that feud had ended, last summer, she has stepped away from WWE television but the will is still there for a return if a proper opportunity arises.

Apart from her wrestling career, Trish Stratus has been a host on Canada’s Got Talent for several years which helped her maintain tremendous physical condition. Plus, her own yoga routine makes her gorgeous than ever.

Trish Stratus announced a giveaway on Instagram from Greece

The former 7-time WWE Women’s Champion took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous bikini photo drop from Greece. In a breathtaking pose, she announced a giveaway for 25 lucky winners in collaboration with Tan on the Run.

When in Greece… had to snap some photos while in Santorini! More coming soon… How about that glow tho? 25 lucky Stratuspherians will, to echo @TheTrinity_Fatu – FEEL THE GLOW with our giveaway tomorrow on Instagram as part of our #TS25GiveawayFridays! If you are on Insta -… pic.twitter.com/XIBPLWfqEX — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) May 16, 2024

As mentioned above, Trish Stratus put over Becky Lynch in a big way during their 2023 feud that culminated in a huge steel cage match before getting taken out by Zoey Stark. The WWE Hall of Famer recently admitted to having unfinished business with Stark following that instance.

Plus, as admitted in a conversation with Monopoly Events, Trish Stratus is also “definitely open” to making a return to the WWE as long as she considers herself to be 100 percent in the ring. After all, the wish is still there for her to become an eight-time women’s champion.

“I want to offer something different for another superstar that I’m going to work with, elevate them, do something with them,” Trish Stratus stated.

“As long as I can give 100 percent [I would return]. I don’t want to come back and be like, ‘Here’s my 60 guys, here’s 60 percent, let’s go. I want to make sure I do it like I did it before, and so I am always open. It usually depends on creative, what they offer … yeah, I’m definitely open.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)