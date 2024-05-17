Forbidden Door 2024 is going to be the third straight joint venture between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, next month. This is one of the rare occasions where pro-wrestling fans can expect to witness a few dream matches featuring both the company’s star powers. One such match is said to be in the pipeline to serve as the headliner of the show.

A few weeks ago, Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito to claim the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Windy City Riot and thus made history by becoming the champion of the Japan promotion despite being a star of All Elite Wrestling. He has already defended his title a couple of times since becoming the champion and if the current speculation is true then a title rematch will be reserved for him at Forbidden Door 2024.

AEW Forbidden Door 2024: Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito rematch coming?

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that discussions are ongoing regarding a potential IWGP Heavyweight Title rematch between Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito at the Forbidden Door 2024 event,

“There was some talk of Tetsuya Naito at Forbidden Door challenging Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight title.”

However, Mox would have to still be the champion until AEW Forbidden Door 2024 as multiple title defenses are waiting for him. An IWGP World title eliminator match has been added to the AEW Double or Nothing match card. As informed by AEW President Tony Khan on social media, Moxley will be in action at the PPV in a match against Konosuke Takeshita.

The concept of the eliminator suggests that if Takeshita manages to pick up a win then he will receive a future IWGP World title shot against the champion at a later date. Meanwhile, the next IWGP World title defense for Moxley is set for NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 9 against EVIL.

Andrew Zarian reported on February 9 that All Elite Wrestling planned to add another stadium show to its schedule and that it was AEW Forbidden Door 2024. However, it’s since been confirmed that the 3rd installment of the show will take place on Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in New York.