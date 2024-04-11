As the inaugural PPV Dynasty approaches closer, AEW Collision is coming up with another packed episode where the Women’s World Champion will be seen in action. AEW President Tony Khan announced the title eliminator match for Saturday in a social media post on Wednesday night where the champion Toni Storm will face the debuting AZM.

Competing in her first match on AEW Collision, AZM has been a former Stardom High Speed Champion on two occasions, and a three-time Artist of Stardom trios champion as part of Queen’s Quest. She made her ROH debut on last Friday’s Supercard of Honor event, teaming with Saya Kamitani & Tam Nakano to lose the match against Mina Shirakawa, Maika & Mei Seira.

Going into this week’s AEW Collision, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa got into a brawl during the toast segment on Dynamite. Deonna Purrazzo came out to make the save for Rosa, but an upset Rosa shoved Deonna away.

Then Mariah May defeated Anna Jay in a singles encounter. After the match, Anna attacked Mariah, which led Mina Shirakawa to come out and thwart Anna from the ring. Raising a toast to May, Mina proceeded to kiss her. This comes after Toni Storm appeared at the STARDOM American Dream event in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, better known as the ECW Arena to tease a future match with Mina.

AEW Collision returns to its usual live 8 PM ET slot on Saturday, and it will be followed by the live Battle of the Belts X special at 10 PM ET on TNT. Roderick Strong will face Rocky Romero in a title eliminator match on the Battle of the Belts show. Plus, the FTW Title will also be on the line.

AEW Collision April 13 episode match card

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. AZM in a title eliminator match

– Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

AEW Battle of the Belts X match card

– AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero in a title eliminator match

– FTW Champion Hook defends against Shane Taylor