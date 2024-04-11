An interesting mixed tag team match for next week’s AEW Dynamite has been announced featuring Adam Copeland. The match was set up via an angle on this week’s show with the lineup of AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale teaming up against House of Black’s Brody King & TBS Champion Julia Hart.

In the opening match of the April 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland defeated Penta El Zero Miedo to retain the TNT Championship. In a first-time battle between the two veterans, Penta seemed to be in control of the match as he went for a move off the middle rope. But Copeland countered with a mid-air spear to pick up the pinfall win.

After the TNT title bout ended, the arena lights went out on AEW Dynamite. Hart and King then appeared in the ring, and King attacked Copeland from behind. Willow Nightingale then ran out to the ring to make the save as she brawled with Hart. Copeland sent King out of the ring to end the segment.

As announced on last week’s AEW Dynamite, Nightingale is set to challenge Hart for the TBS Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday, April 21. Copeland will team with Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston against House of Black’s King, Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews at Dynasty in a six-man tag team match. He previously defeated Christian Cage, last month to win the TNT title.

During an interview with Alex Marvez on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Moné expressed her desire to challenge for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing, an announcement that she’s already made, last week. She also shared her thoughts on the recent match between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale, one of the women that she would face in her first match in AEW in Las Vegas.

The CEO visibly became emotional while discussing her career-threatening injury sustained in her match against Nightingale back in May 2023. The lights went out at that moment and when they came back, Mercedes Moné was found to be lying on the ground, attacked by a mystery person. It appears that the attack has now officially started Mone’s first storyline on AEW Dynamite.