AEW Dynasty 2024 now has a Continental Championship match on the card following the altercation that went down on this week’s Dynamite. On the show, Kazuchika Okada accepted PAC’s challenge for a match on the show set within two weeks from now. Okada defeated Cristiano Argento in a brief match on Dynamite with a dropkick and a Rainmaker before grabbing the microphone for a promo.

While addressing PAC, his current rival came out and the two had a staredown. PAC started to head to the ring but he was attacked by The Young Bucks from behind. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson hit a double superkick on PAC and ganged up on Okada before FTR ran down to make the save.

The Bucks hit an EVP Trigger on Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, and Okada beat down PAC with a steel chair shot to the head. Following this segment, the title matchup was announced for AEW Dynasty 2024.

Last month, PAC made his return to AEW TV, saving Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo from an attack by The Young Bucks and Okada. On this past weekend’s Collision, PAC issued the challenge for the Continental title which Okada addressed on Dynamite to set up the title match for AEW Dynasty 2024.

The main event of AEW Dynasty 2024 will see Samoa Joe defending the AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland. AEW Women’s World Title will also be on the line as Toni Storm defends against Thunder Rosa.

AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV is scheduled for Sunday, April 21, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri and it will be a brand new PPV in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. The currently set match card for the show is given below:

– Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

– Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC for the AEW Continental Championship

– Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Champion

– Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship

– Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold for the AEW World Trios Championship

– Finals of the tournament to crown the new AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

– Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay