The two female cornerstone figures of professional wrestling, Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo will go up against each other on AEW Collision. Since coming back to television, Storm has donned a new gimmick who has amnesia and as such, she doesn’t have any memory of her previous stint in AEW.

In light of this storyline, Toni Storm had previously tried to introduce herself to Purrazzo on the December 21 episode of AEW Collision. Then on the AEW Worlds End 2024 Zero Hour segment, Purrazzo further continued the angle of Storm being a new wrestler and said that she would be honored to wrestle Storm.

The former three-time AEW women’s world champion seemingly agreed to the idea of competing in this match for the January 4 episode of AEW Collision while Purrazzo also seemed all too happy. Subsequently, this match was officially announced for next weekend’s episode.

Heading into the first 2025 episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm picked up a major win at AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour over Leila Grey just like a newbie via an inside cradle. Afterward, she was interviewed by Lexy Nair, continuing to act as if she’s been a brand new acquisition to be AEW roster. It was then that she was interrupted by Deonna Purrazzo, someone she has a history in AEW and other promotions.

AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen 2025: Adam Copeland Added After Worlds End Return

After Toni Storm's victory at #AEWWorldsEnd Zero Hour, Deonna Purrazzo has the offer of a lifetime for the "newcomer"! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DeonnaPurrazzo | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/5DulSoyNbB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

Apart from the women’s division match, the TNT Title will be on the line on AEW Collision as Daniel Garcia will defend against former Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe. In another title match, Lio Rush and Action Andretti will challenge Zay and Quen of Private Party for the tag titles.

AEW Collision January 4 episode match card

The January 4 episode of AEW Collision will be the first episode that’s going to be simulcast on TNT and Max from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The loaded match card for the special episode goes as follows,

– Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

– TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (Zay & Quen) (c) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

– The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) in attendance