After a four-month hiatus from AEW programming, Toni Storm found her way back on television during the Winter is Coming themed episode of Dynamite on December 11. She was thereby seen in action on the following Rampage and Collision episodes to pick up some consecutive wins. Interestingly, she was never seen talking about the one who sent her into the hiatus in the first place, Mariah May.

After making a return on AEW Dynamite and competing at the following Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Rampage and Collision, Toni Storm will now be an integral part of AEW’s TV programming. But she’d also be a part of an amnesia storyline that’s set to unravel some unexpected aspects and as such, it will also drag the returnee back to her Timeless gimmick.

Toni Storm doesn’t have any memory of her early AEW career

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Toni Storm’s current gimmick will continue in a way where her previous memories from the early part of her AEW career have been erased and henceforth, she believes to be a brand new entry to the AEW. This is the reason that she introduced herself as Thunder Rosa as well as to Tony Schiavone,

“She thinks she’s never been in AEW before, but there are flashbacks in the matches where you can see the old thing. That’s the storyline. She’s going to revert back to the ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, but right now, she’s got amnesia and has no recollection of anything that happened and thinks she just signed with AEW for the first time. We’ll see how it goes.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

As such, greeting Thunder Rosa and Tony Schiavone as if they were strangers was just the beginning of this innovative storyline featuring Toni Storm. In her post-match promo following the victory over Shazza McKenzie, she also expressed disbelief at being part of a locker room that includes stars like Mercedes Moné and Willow Nightingale.

On Friday, December 13, in the episode of AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming, Toni Storm entered the scene with her pre-timeless entrance music and attire amid huge cheers from the audience to bring back her OG version. She headed into a time off after dropping the AEW women’s title to Mariah May at the All In PPV show.