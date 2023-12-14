AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Edition Update From Dynamite

The AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 progressed on this week’s episode of Dynamite where Andrade El Idolo squared off against Brody King in a match from the Blue League affair. King’s attempt to move forward in the match was countered by a back elbow from Andrade before King was further hit with a DDT into an exposed turnbuckle. Andrade then connected with another DDT in the ring to get the pinfall win.

With this win, Andrade now stands at the forefront of the Blue League with nine points in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 and he will now face Claudio Castagnoli in a match.

John Cena Meets AEW World Champion MJF At Iron Claw Movie Premiere

From The Gold League, RUSH took on Jay Lethal in the second match of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 edition on Dynamite. Lethal brought all the fight to Rush by hitting the Lethal Combination at one point followed by the Figure Four attempt before RUSH countered. Shortly after, RUSH would apply the rear-naked choke submission hold to score the victory.

Moving on, another AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 bout took place where Jay White defeated Mark Briscoe in another Gold League contest. White pinned Briscoe after hitting him with the Blade Runner.

Plus in the main event bout which was another Gold League main event bout, Jon Moxley scored a win with three points from Swerve Strickland. After kicking out of a double stomp from Swerve, Moxley countered a JML Driver by rolling him up. With that win, Mox now has 12 points which is the best from the Gold League.

Former AEW World Champion Waiting For That Call For An In-Ring Return

Current standing from AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023

BLUE LEAGUE STANDINGS

Andrade El Idolo – 9

Bryan Danielson – 6

Brody King – 6

Claudio Castagnoli – 3

Eddie Kingston – 3

Daniel Garcia – 0

GOLD LEAGUE STANDINGS

Jon Moxley – 12

Swerve Strickland – 9

Jay White – 9

RUSH – 6

Mark Briscoe – 0

Jay Lethal – 0

The winner of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 will be crowned with the first-ever AEW Continental Championship with Eddie Kingston putting both the Ring of Honor World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship on the line as well. It was confirmed during the media scrum following AEW Full Gear that these three titles will be united into one Triple Crown championship to be defended through AEW, ROH, and NJPW programming.