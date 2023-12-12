John Cena Meets AEW World Champion MJF At Iron Claw Movie Premiere

John Cena has gone back to Hollywood after fulfilling his two-month commitment with the WWE and he’s started making a splash on the scene. He recently attended a movie premier to have a photo session with the top AEW Star MJF, a meeting that caught the pro-wrestling fanatics, off-guard.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF made waves on social media starting from late Monday when he shared a photo of himself with none other than the legendary WWE Superstar John Cena. The photo was taken at the red carpet event thrown for the upcoming film ‘The Iron Claw.’

For those who don’t know, MJF is playing the role of Lance Von Erich in ‘The Iron Claw’, and he has an additional role as an Executive Producer for the movie. This film tells the story of the legendary Von Erich family and it will hit theaters on Friday, December 22, with future streaming availability on MAX. The Von Erich family is also set to make an appearance on the December 13 episode of AEW Dynamite to promote the movie.

John Cena is considered a pro in Hollywood

While MJF is the latest inclusion to Hollywood from the pro-wrestling circuit, John Cena has been a pro in this league after becoming a part-time in the WWE over the past several years. He was seen in prominent 2023 films like ‘Fast X’ and ‘Barbie.’ Previously, he was also seen in the 9th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Bumblebee.’

John Cena recently concluded his latest WWE stint at the Crown Jewel premium live event, where he lost to Solo Sikoa in an attempt to end his five-year streak of losing in WWE premium live events. Shortly after this event in Saudi Arabia, the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end which was the sole reason for him to return to the WWE in the first place. This allowed Hollywood to resume production on several films and television projects, and The Cenation Leader had to go back to another hiatus from the WWE.

Before heading back to Hollywood, John Cena teased retirement from wrestling after losing to Solo Sikoa. However, reports are still claiming that he will be available to compete at WWE’s biggest PLE of the year, Wrestlemania 40.