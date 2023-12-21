sportzwiki logo
AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After Dynamite December 20 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After Dynamite December 20 Episode

The AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 continued on this week’s episode of Dynamite with multiple matches happening on the show. In the opening match of the edition, Swerve Strickland bounced back from his loss to Moxley, last week, with a win over RUSH. After getting hit with a 450-splash, RUSH kicked out at the count of one and hit him back with a flurry of strikes. Strickland eventually connected with a Swerve Stomp on RUSH to secure the position.

In the next match of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023, Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe squared off, with both men looking for the first victory of the ongoing league. They can’t now head on to the league finals but Briscoe ultimately prevailed to gain some pride by hitting the J-Driller on Lethal to receive the win. After the match, the two also shook hands to show respect for each other.

Spoiler On Bryan Danielson’s Currently Projected Date On Retirement From AEW

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023: Final Gold League matchup set

Then in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley would take on Jay White and came up short. Both the men headed into the match with an unbeaten streak in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023. Throughout the match, White would target Moxley’s left knee, including a direct chair shot outside the ring. White then wanted to finish off Moxley with a Blade Runner and got the success.

The Gold League Final is now set in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023. Before Dynamite went off the air, Swerve made his way back out from the backstage area to have a staredown with the two opponents that he would face.

Plans Between Mercedes Mone And AEW Are No Longer Working?

It will be Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White in a Triple Threat Match on the last Dynamite of 2023 to determine the winner of the Gold League. While Strickland was examining the field, Jay White took one more cheap shot at Moxley’s knee which might have left The Blackpool Combat Club member in an injured state.

The AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 began on November 22 on Dynamite, and the finals will be held on Saturday, December 30 at the World’s End pay-per-view from Long Island, New York.

