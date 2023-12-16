sportzwiki logo
Plans Between Mercedes Mone And AEW Are No Longer Working?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM

Going by the name of Mercedes Mone, WWE’s Sasha Banks has been out of action due to a broken ankle injury since this past summer. It’s been a long time that she’s gone and her return is also a discussed topic for a long period. Many fans have speculated that her comeback will happen in AEW given how she kept secret conversations ongoing with the company.

However, as her injury hiatus continued to grow longer, speculations around her status have since cooled down. No positive talks are reportedly going on between the two parties and the AEW arrival might not be happening, that easily. During the Q&A session, Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp said that “the once working plans for AEW and Mercedes Mone are no longer working plans.”

WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE

Sapp also noted about the speculations that essentially hinted WWE has some sort of interest in bringing back the former Sasha Banks. Admittedly, Sapp hasn’t heard about any talks between the two parties. But she is reportedly asking for way too much money which could be a bar in her AEW return. Ringside News also exclusively reported that there is currently no talk within the WWE creative team about bringing her back to the company.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: New Favorite Emerged For Women’s Rumble Match

Mercedes Mone made one final TV appearance at AEW All In 2023

Mercedes Mone’s first AEW appearance came on the Zero Hour pre-show for All In back in August which also marked her final TV appearance. She was seen sitting in the crowd and her name was shown on an on-screen graphic. Plus, Renee Paquette lugged in her appearance in a way that her AEW arrival was just a matter of time.

For those who don’t remember, Mercedes Mone has been battling an ankle injury that occurred shortly after her New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM began. She lost a match against Willow Nightingale for the newly invented NJPW Strong Women’s Championship in May, a match that she was supposed to win alongside the belt.

The injury changed those plans and her rumored appearance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. Even prior to that brief All In appearance, the former WWE Star was “open” to working with the AEW after some “optimistic” talks between the two sides. However, no concrete update was there if a deal was reached between them.

