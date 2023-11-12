AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 12, 2023 at 1:09 PM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

This week’s Collision confirmed the debut of a brand new trend for All Elite Wrestling in the name of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. The first name to be entering the fray will be a surprise name who has been dealing with multiple injuries, as of late.

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, AEW CEO Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson were spotted together, backstage to announce the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament. Bryan Danielson was announced to be at next year’s All In event, as well as the tournament which appears to be the latest inclusion on AEW TV.

Sting Set For Dual Matches In Same Week On AEW Dynamite And Collision

12-star AEW Continental Classic Tournament to end at AEW Worlds End

Danielson remains the first and only entrant so far for the 12-man round-robin AEW Continental Classic Tournament which will kick off during the November 22 episode of Dynamite. 12 AEW wrestlers will compete in this tourney (including Bryan) and the Finals of the tournament will take place at the Worlds End PPV on December 30th.

Nothing was specifically mentioned regarding the winner’s prize but a Championship Final was promoted which essentially suggested that a title shot would be reserved for him. We can only assume that the winner of the debuting AEW Continental Classic Tournament will receive an opportunity to the world heavyweight title of the company. Tony Khan also mentioned that this was the “tournament that fans have been calling for years.”

AEW Full Gear 2023: Big Match Featuring Former WWE Champion Added To PPV

Meanwhile, Bryan’s inclusion into the AEW Continental Classic Tournament came as a shocker as he wasn’t supposed to return to action until early 2024. The former champion has been out of action due to a broken orbital bone. The injury happened after he met with the Orange Punch and Rainmaker during his tag team match against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada on the October 25 episode of Dynamite.

Before this injury, Bryan had to miss this year’s All In event due to a broken arm that occurred at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in June in his match against Okada. With multiple injuries giving him trouble, the assumption is that The Blackpool Combat Club member will soon call it a quit on his career. For the time being, he will be seen AEW Continental Classic Tournament that culminates at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Tagged:

AEW

aew collision

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson

Tony Khan

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva
Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva

Nov 12, 2023, 1:54 PM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode
AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

Nov 12, 2023, 1:08 PM

“Every Time I Wrestled Her, I Felt Really Safe,” Saraya On Ex WWE Divas Champion
“Every Time I Wrestled Her, I Felt Really Safe,” Saraya On Ex WWE Divas Champion

Nov 9, 2023, 6:13 PM

Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW
Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW

Nov 8, 2023, 6:13 PM

AEW Bombshell Harley Cameron Thinks WWE “Missed The Boat” By Not Signing Her
AEW Bombshell Harley Cameron Thinks WWE “Missed The Boat” By Not Signing Her

Nov 8, 2023, 5:48 PM

Sting Set For Dual Matches In Same Week On AEW Dynamite And Collision
Sting Set For Dual Matches In Same Week On AEW Dynamite And Collision

Nov 8, 2023, 1:33 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic