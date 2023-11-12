AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

This week’s Collision confirmed the debut of a brand new trend for All Elite Wrestling in the name of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. The first name to be entering the fray will be a surprise name who has been dealing with multiple injuries, as of late.

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, AEW CEO Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson were spotted together, backstage to announce the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament. Bryan Danielson was announced to be at next year’s All In event, as well as the tournament which appears to be the latest inclusion on AEW TV.

Danielson remains the first and only entrant so far for the 12-man round-robin AEW Continental Classic Tournament which will kick off during the November 22 episode of Dynamite. 12 AEW wrestlers will compete in this tourney (including Bryan) and the Finals of the tournament will take place at the Worlds End PPV on December 30th.

Nothing was specifically mentioned regarding the winner’s prize but a Championship Final was promoted which essentially suggested that a title shot would be reserved for him. We can only assume that the winner of the debuting AEW Continental Classic Tournament will receive an opportunity to the world heavyweight title of the company. Tony Khan also mentioned that this was the “tournament that fans have been calling for years.”

Meanwhile, Bryan’s inclusion into the AEW Continental Classic Tournament came as a shocker as he wasn’t supposed to return to action until early 2024. The former champion has been out of action due to a broken orbital bone. The injury happened after he met with the Orange Punch and Rainmaker during his tag team match against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada on the October 25 episode of Dynamite.

Before this injury, Bryan had to miss this year’s All In event due to a broken arm that occurred at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in June in his match against Okada. With multiple injuries giving him trouble, the assumption is that The Blackpool Combat Club member will soon call it a quit on his career. For the time being, he will be seen AEW Continental Classic Tournament that culminates at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.