Sting Set For Dual Matches In Same Week On AEW Dynamite And Collision

Since his entry to All Elite Wrestling, Sting was reserved to perform in a limited number of matches given his age. Earlier next year, the illustrious career of the former WCW franchise player will come to an end and it seems like, he will be getting physical in the ring as much as possible in the coming months heading into his retirement.

As announced earlier, “Edge” Adam Copeland has agreed to team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face the AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne in a Trios Match at the AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV, later this month.

In light of this matchup, the babyface trio will test their bond this Saturday on Collision when they will take on Jake Roberts’ clients: Lance Archer & The Righteous in a tag team match.

Now, AEW has also announced that Sting will have another match this week. On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting will team up with Darby to take on The Outrunners. This will be the first time that The Icon will be wrestling two matches in the same week on AEW TV since his entry during the first-ever AEW Winter is Coming episode.

Sting talked about his impending retirement in 2024

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Sting pointed out that he wrestled his first AEW match at the Revolution 2021 pay-per-view and it would be fitting that his retirement match takes place at AEW Revolution 2024. There is no word on the time and place of Revolution 2024 but as per AEW’s annual schedule, it should be happening around early March, next year.

“The AEW brand reminds me so much of the WCW brand. Tony allowed me to come back and have some fun, and I’m so grateful for that. It’s been a lot of fun,” the WWE Hall of Famer stated in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated while discussing his retirement.

Since the very beginning of his career in AEW, Sting and Darby Allin had worked as allies and many consider the latter to be the final opponent for The Icon at Revolution. Speaking about Allin, this is what the legend had to offer,

“We’re totally different people, but we have so much in common. When I was the new guy, the young surfer Sting, I was taking risks. I was one of the only guys my size doing headfirst dives out of the ring. Darby takes risks to a whole new level.”