AEW Full Gear 2023: Big Match Featuring Former WWE Champion Added To PPV

Kenny Omega has been warned about Chris Jericho’s actual intentions for some time now but that won’t prevent these two from teaming up at AEW Full Gear 2023. The two had momentarily been acting as allies and they’ll now be facing one of the greatest tag teams of this generation.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, a tag team contest between Matt and Nick Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, and the newly functioning team of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, nicknamed The Golden Jets was made officially set for later this month at AEW Full Gear 2023.

The match was announced through a backstage interview segment on Dynamite with Renee Paquette questioning the two sides. The match at AEW Full Gear 2023 will also unfold with two stipulations which mention that if the Jets win, they get the AEW Tag Team Championship match which The Young Bucks are set to receive. If the latter team wins then the Jets would have to disband themselves and Omega will be able to join forces with the Bucks again.

AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title To Pursue World Championship

Matt and Nick won their guaranteed tag title match opportunity at AEW WrestleDream 2023 which led to the speculations that they would be having a fourth match against FTR, the former tag champs. Shortly after, FTR surprisingly lost the tag titles to Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Matt and Nick also recently lost the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship to the Mogul Embassy.

AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2023 is scheduled on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California. The currently confirmed match card for the event is given below:

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF (c) and TBA vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

– Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks