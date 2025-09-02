Irrespective of not being successful during her tenure in All Elite Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo kept her wrestling stint active by appearing on Ring of Honor shows, along with some independent appearances. While opening up in some recent interviews, she also now possesses a speaking platform of her own in the form of a soon-to-be-launched podcast.

The popular wrestling couple, Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin, is launching a podcast. Taking to social media, the former revealed that she and her husband had kept a secret for a long time and that they will be launching a podcast. The married duo would be releasing ‘Boots to Boots’ beginning on September 15th,

“We’ve been keeping a little secret… we’re starting a podcast! 🎙️👢Boots to Boots is all about life’s transitions — from combat boots to wrestling boots, and everything in between. Episode 1 drops Sept 15th!” wrote Deonna Purrazzo on her official X/Twitter handle.

Toni Storm Wanted To Be Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe With Timeless Persona In AEW

We’ve been keeping a little secret… we’re starting a podcast! 🎙️👢 Boots to Boots is all about life’s transitions — from combat boots to wrestling boots, and everything in between. Episode 1 drops Sept 15th! 💥 Follow us on IG for more –https://t.co/7SUf7OcmNF pic.twitter.com/qwH0ryNzTM — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) September 1, 2025

While further details regarding the podcast and the guests it will have are yet to arrive, the veteran duo will get a perfect platform to discuss their journey. Before joining wrestling as a career, Maclin worked as a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, serving from 2007 to 2011 with two deployments to Afghanistan.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Admittedly Took A “Lot Of Therapy” To Get Over Body-Shaming Comments

Deonna Purrazzo spent more than 13 years in the wrestling circuit

As for Deonna Purrazzo, she started training in wrestling in December 2012, and then started competing in various independent promotions the following year, eventually making her way to promotions such as TNA and ROH. After making various appearances for WWE beginning in 2014, she signed with the company in 2018 and was appointed to its developmental territory, NXT.

After having a terrible time in WWE, Deonna Purrazzo was released from the company in 2020. She then re-signed with TNA, the renamed Impact Wrestling, to rise through the ranks in the women’s division, becoming a multi-time Knockouts Champion alongside winning titles in ROH and AAA. After leaving Impact at the end of 2023, The Virtuosa signed with AEW to debut in early 2024.

Deonna Purrazzo only had limited opportunities on AEW programming, having competed in only three matches in 2025. Rather, she has mostly competed this year for on Ring of Honor and the independent wrestling circuit against the likes of Jada Stone, Rachael Ellering, and B3CCA.