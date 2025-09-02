The rise of “Timeless” Toni Storm in All Elite Wrestling has been a meteoric yet well-deserved one, considering how she went through turmoil in her career, travelling all around the globe. That being said, it wasn’t an easy journey for the 29-year-old female wrestler before she could get to that point; she was at a crossroads in her career about debuting the Timeless persona on television.

Toni Storm, whose real name is Toni Rossall, picked up a fondness for wrestling at a very young age, with the term WWE Diva being familiar in the scene. Starting in the independent scene, her goal was always to reach the WWE from the independent scene back home on the Gold Coast of Australia. However, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world didn’t suit her well.

This led her to sign up with All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the same year another former WWE pioneer, Paige AKA Saraya, got on board with the company. For those who followed the anti-Diva’s career in AEW, you know that these two were part of a faction on TV, namely The Outcasts, also comprising another ex-WWE Superstar, Ruby Soho.

That being said, Saraya witnessed the transformation of Toni Storm into the Timeless one in the first place, and she called how things were put together for the critically-acclaimed character. In a conversation with Bea Priestley, the former AEW star recalled their relationship with the four-time AEW Women’s World Champion.

“When I first got to AEW, she was too nervous to pick up a microphone,” Saraya remembered on her Rulebreakers podcast. “Right? So, we were doing, like, The Outcast stuff or whatever, but I remember she had, like, this one line that she had to say, and she kept going over and over.”

Toni Storm was genuinely passionate about debuting the Timeless gimmick

Saraya then revealed that Toni Storm picked up the pace while introducing that new stuff on TV. Down the line, she also found out that she was really passionate about the “Timeless” gimmick and, as such, she nailed it.

Bea Priestly added that she was around perhaps the greatest AEW Women’s World Champion of all time when she pitched the gimmick for the very first time. Calling herself the “modern-day Marilyn Monroe,” she just threw everything into the character,

“She’s like: ‘You know what? F**k it! I’m just going to do this and see what happens. I’ll be Timeless Toni Storm!’ And like, it’s just her being silly and fun, but that’s how she is all the time.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

The “Timeless” Toni Storm character is being presented on AEW television in a black-and-white format, who is one of the forgotten starlets from a bygone era of Hollywood. Putting away her previous rugged look and feel, the new version of the Australian female wrestler has become one of the most entertaining and money-making acts in modern professional wrestling.