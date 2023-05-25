ECW Legend Sabu has been booked to appear at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 after what transpired on this week’s AEW Dynamite. For a long time, speculations and memes were available about Sabu possibly joining the Tony Khan-own promotion as it offers a non-PG environment that Sabu has been familiar with since his ECW days. Finally, that moment arrived last night when he made his debut in AEW and confirmed himself for yet another appearance.

On Dynamite, Chris Jericho signed a contract for an unsanctioned match against Adam Cole at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. Jericho then teased the former WWE NXT Champion, noting that the five members of The Jericho Appreciation Society will be at ringside during their match while Adam Cole will only have Roderick Strong by his side.

Cole then revealed that Sabu will be in his corner at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. The hardcore wrestling legend’s music quickly hit the arena as he came out to the ring with a steel chair. Working as a unit with Cole and Strong, he helped to clear out the Jericho Appreciation Society from the ring.

It’s not clear at this point whether Sabu is under a one-off contract for an appearance at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 or whether he will continue to make more appearances on AEW programming even after the PPV. It’s worth noting that Sabu is retired and he’s not wrestled a match since 2021.

The current rumor is that he has appeared in AEW to be a mentor figure for Adam Cole whose buddies are out for different reasons. Kyle O’Reilly is recovering from a neck surgery while Bobby Fish is probably on his way out of the AEW promotion. Sabu will be a perfect fit to be on the fray of AEW which regularly produces hardcore matches filled with blood much like the ECW’s prime era.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View event takes place this Sunday, May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The confirmed match card for the PPV is given below:

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Title Matches

– AEW World Championship Four-Way Match: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett (Mark Briscoe to be the Special Guest Referee)

– TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian

– AEW International Championship Match Blackjack Battle Royal: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 other participants

– AEW Women’s Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

– 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal For The AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Aaron Solo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. QT Marshall vs. 17 competitors TBD

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Non-Title Matches

– Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole (Sabu to be in Cole’s corner)

– Anarchy In The Arena Match: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page & The Young Bucks)

– The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page & The Gunns