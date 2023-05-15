Saraya remains one of the most polarizing figures in the pro-wrestling industry, mainly due to her straightforward persona. She doesn’t think twice to reply to a random tweet and comment on what’s ongoing in her life. Often these comments led her to controversies but that didn’t hinder her from slowing down.

Saraya has been enjoying a good time after arriving on the AEW roster in the summer of 2022 but the former WWE Superstar had to go through a lot in her life and young career. Despite all the adversities, she maintained her star power and made a strong comeback to the pro-wrestling world.

The bitter instances earned Saraya many haters, mostly on social media also who keep on finding ways to insult her, despite knowing her struggles. The recent such instance happened due to an endometriosis condition and an endo belly. The AEW Superstar was disgusted over how people twisted her previous comments about health.

“Damn people are on a role today. Misconstrued my words. I said I have a endometriosis. Which is an issue that women deal with and my stomach balloons up and I don’t wanna put on wrestling gear because it’s noticeable or I try and hide it,” Saraya went on a rant while commenting on an outlet’s report about her endometriosis situation.

“Jesus f****** Christ. Doesn’t hinder me from wrestling. Stfu. I’ve had endometriosis for years and years and they think it hinders me now. It’s nuts haha. I wrestled through that in WWE multiple times. People are dumb af. Lmao.”

While recently speaking on season five of Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On the podcast, Saraya revealed for the first time that she’s been suffering from endometriosis and a situation with an endo belly. Per, Medical News Today, this causes a painful situation in one’s belly and it also gets broadened which is the reason the former Divas Champion can’t regularly wrestle in AEW.

“I have really bad endometriosis. My belly swells up, I get endo belly and so it swells up for a couple of weeks and it’s really, really painful and I try to hide it,” Saraya stated during the interview.

“That’s why I can’t wrestle when my belly is like that. I can’t wear wrestling gear, I’m too swollen. It’s a really painful experience for me and then people will just think I’m fat and I’m just like, ‘You have no idea’ but everyone has an opinion.”